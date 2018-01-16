Simon, Petitjean exchange nuptial vows

Hannah Ruth Simon and Beau Matthew Petitjean, both of Rayne, were united in holy matrimony on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

Msgr. Russell Harrington officiated the 6:30 p.m. nuptials at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton.

The bride is the daughter of Joey Simon of Carencro and Carey Croom Simon of Rayne. She is the granddaughter of the late Patricia Ruth Pelsia, and of JoAnne and Cotton Simon of Hemphill, Texas.

Hannah earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in December 2016 and is currently employed as a Registered Nurse in the emergency room at Women & Children’s Hospital.

The groom is the son of Jonathan Petitjean of Rayne and the late Rebekah Petitjean. His grandparents are Mary Alice Petitjean of Rayne and Donald Petitjean of Rayne.

Beau earned an Associate of Science degree in nursing from SLCC in Lafayette in May 2017 and is currently employed as a Registered Nurse in the emergency room at University Hospital & Clinics.

The bride was escorted to the altar by her father and carried a handmade red and ivory bouquet intertwined with a pearl necklace belonging to her Grandmother Pelsia.

In keeping with tradition, her earrings served as “something old,” while her wedding dress served as “something new.” Her grandmother’s pearls were “something borrowed” and her garter was “something blue.”

Haylie Hebert, friend of the bride, served as maid of honor.

Bridesmaids were Zoe Petitjean, Claire Gatte, Chelsey Warren, Linsdey Leblanc, Hannah Fremeaux and Curtlynn Simon.

Tyler Melancon, friend of the groom, served as best man.

Standing as groomsmen were Caleb Simon, Dillon Gatte, Jerry Menard, Chris Castille, Dale Petitjean, Casey Petitjean, Dillon Basco, Ezekiel Petitjean, Jory Daigle and Spencer Leger.

Cailey Simon, sister of the bride, served as flower girl, and Ashton Petitjean, nephew of the groom, was ringbearer.

Ushers were Trevor Istre, Drew Shambough and Clint Faul.

Following the ceremony, guests joined the newlywed couple for a vintage-themed reception at Magnolia Court in Lafayette.

The bride’s four-tiered ivory cake was decorated with roses, and the groom’s cake was decorated in a hunting theme with a wood duck topper.

On the evening prior to the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was held at Magnolia Court.

Following a wedding trip to a local bed and breakfast, the couple is residing in Rayne.