Stelly, Taylor exchange wedding vows

Miss Mallory Frances Stelly and Mr. Jack Adam Taylor were united in marriage on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette.

The bride is the daughter of Frank and Annette Stelly of Crowley. She is the granddaughter of the late Alvin and Thelma Chappuis of Crowley and the late George and Janet Stelly of Crowley. The groom is the son of Lennard and Suzette Taylor of Arnaudville. He is the grandson of Leonard and Shirley Angelle of Arnaudville and Etheleen Taylor and the late Wilton Taylor of Arnaudville.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of Iota High School. She attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary English education with a minor in library science. She is employed as the librarian at Rayne High School. The groom is a 2006 graduate of Beau Chene High School. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He is presently employed by Scientific Drilling.

The ceremony was officiated by Fr. Bryce Sibley. Music for the ceremony was provided by Duston Stout and Joel Martinez. Ceremony readings were performed by Allyson Schexnyder, friend of the bride, and Bryant Angelle, godfather of the groom.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore an ivory crepe sheath Morilee gown adorned with Alencon lace applique. The sleeveless, fitted dress featured a sweetheart bodice and an illusion neckline. The gown showcased a V-back accented with covered buttons and a dramatic chapel train. The bride’s dress was complemented by a pearl embellished fingertip veil borrowed from the bride’s friend and bridesmaid, Hanna Meche. The bride carried a hand-tied bouquet of burgundy, white and purple assorted flowers. Charms showcasing beloved pictures of the bride’s late brother Corey Stelly were attached.

Kelly Hensgens, sister-in-law of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids included Maj Morgan, Emma Simar, Hanna Meche and Kailey Hanks, friends of the bride, as well as the groom’s sisters-in-law, Meredith Taylor, Britni Taylor and Brooke Taylor, and the groom’s cousins, Katherine Lightsey and Christina Angelle. The flower girls were Adelyn Stelly, niece of the bride, and Lana Taylor, niece of the groom. The matron of honor and bridesmaids wore floor-length polyester jumpsuits in mauve. Flower girls wore cream lace dresses with embellished belts and gold shoes. Each carried a hand-tied bouquet, similar to that of the bride.

Matthew Taylor, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Julian Blanchard, Dylan Hardy, Jai Benoit and Andrew Hays, friends of the groom, as well the groom’s brothers, Scott Taylor and Philip Taylor, and the groom’s cousin, Patrick Hardy. The bride’s brother Kyle Stelly and the bride’s godchild Cameron Stelly also served as groomsmen. The best man and groomsmen wore fitted navy suits that featured red rose boutonnieres.

Following the Nuptial Mass, family and friends joined the newlywed couple for a reception in the Vermilion Ballroom at River Oaks Catering and Event Center in Lafayette. On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at their home in Arnaudville.

The couple honeymooned in the Bahamas at Sandals Emerald Bay and now resides in Lafayette.