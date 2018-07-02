Sunday brunch wraps up weekend wedding activities

A festive Sunday morning brunch held on June 3 wrapped up the festivities held in conjunction with the recent wedding of Toy and Johnell Celestine.

The couple was wed on Saturday, June 2, at the International Rice Festival Building in Crowley.

The next morning, family members, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters of the bride and some remaining out-of-town guests joined the newlyweds for an 11 a.m. brunch at Blue Dog Café in Lafayette.

The couple wore white T-shirts bearing their wedding logo, while others in attendance wore black shirts with the logo.

Guests at the event enjoyed a wide variety of buffet items, including prime rib, omelets made to order, boudin stuffed beignets, chicken and waffles, shrimp and basil pasta salad, crawfish enchiladas, Louisiana Purchase chicken pasta, grits and grillades and more.

The bride, the former Toy Carmouche, is the daughter of Myrtle R. Cain of Crowley and the late Joseph Carmouche. Her maternal grandparents are Beatrice B. Cain of Crowley and the late Moses Cain Jr., and her maternal grandparents are the late Theresa Carmouche and the late Alton Carmouche.

The groom is the son of John Celestine of Opelousas and the late Rosella Celestine. He is the grandson of the late Albert and Selena Johnson and the late Layton and Lovenia Celestine.

Following a wedding trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, the couple is residing in Opelousas.