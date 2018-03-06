Thevis, LeJeune exchange wedding vows

Caroline Elizabeth Thevis of Iota and Jerrod Dean LeJeune of Roanoke were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Our Lady Help of Christians Roman Catholic Church in Jennings. Fr. Charles McMillin officiated the 7 p.m. nuptials.

The bride is the daughter of Monica Dailey of Iota and Nicholas Thevis of Mowata. Her maternal grandparents are Jeannie and John E. Dailey of Crowley, and her paternal grandparents are Helen Z. Thevis of Mowata and the late Joseph Thevis. She is a 2010 graduate of Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish and a 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education. She is presently a first grade teacher at South Crowley Elementary.

The groom is the son of Christine and Craig LeJeune. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Larry Lejeune Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Hebert, all of Egan. He is a 2011 graduate of Jennings High School and is currently a student at McNeese State University, where he is pursuing a degree in chemical engineering.

The parents and grandparents of the couple were escorted to their pews to “Always Be a Child.”

Entering the church on the arm of her father to “Trumpet Voluntary,” the bride was beautiful in a soft, romantic ivory lace and tulle covered sheath gown by Maggie Sottero. The elegant bodice featured a sweetheart neckline adorned with illusion and the skirt, which flowed from the natural waistline, was finished with a scalloped hem that emphasized the dress’s ultra-feminine style. The gown was embellished with hand-placed ivory lace appliques and it was finished in the back with a row of satin-covered buttons and a sweep train.

Caroline paired her gown with a two tier ivory tulle fingertip veil handmade by her maternal grandmother and fixed in place with an antique comb.

She carried a beautiful combination of white Akito roses accented with small white and blue flowers, blue thistle, brunia berries and dusty miller, all loosely cradled with seeded and silver dollar eucalyptus and hand-tied with ivory ribbon.

Following tradition, the bride designated her garter, which was handmade by her maternal grandmother using lace from her mother’s wedding hat, as “something old,” while her wedding dress was “something new.” A rosary belonging to the bride’s 94-year-old paternal grandmother and used to adorn the stems of the bride’s bouquet was “something borrowed,” and the bride’s shoes were “something blue.” The bride also carried an embroidered handkerchief given to her by her mother for her wedding day.

The procession of the wedding party began to “Canon in D.”

Stephanie Leonards, friend of the bride, served as matron of honor and Kasey LeJeune, sister of the groom, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kelli Bourque, Margaret Guinn, Amber Faulk, Madeline Kelly and Elise Leonards, all friends of the bride.

The bridesmaids were clad in classic full length lux chiffon taupe gowns and carried bouquets of white Akito roses and white stock with small accent flowers and seeded eucalyptus hand-tied with taupe satin ribbon.

The flower girl, Evangeline Leonards, wore a sleeveless ivory satin dress with a tulle skirt and detachable sash, and she carried a handmade kissing ball.

Ryan LeJeune, brother of the groom, fulfilled the duties of best man. Groomsmen were Michael Charles Thevis and Andrew Thevis, brothers of the bride, and Kendall Meche, Derek Fontenot, Charles Cassidy and Jacob Guinn, friends of the groom. Carl Miller and Samuel Eastman, friends of the groom, served as ushers.

Ring bearers were Kane Hinton and Luke LeJeune, godchildren of the groom.

For her daughter’s wedding day, the mother of the bride selected a navy floor length gown with cap sleeves and a lace bodice trimmed with scalloped edging. The bottom of the gown was a layered mesh skirt featuring front and back ruching that created a cascading side ruffle.

The mother of the groom chose a black three-piece pant set with a three quarter length sleeve jacket worn over a collarless shell with a beaded neckline.

Music for the ceremony was provided by vocalist and pianist Gabrielle Hildestad and trumpeter David Glover.

The couple laid roses at the foot of the statute of Mary as “Ave Maria” played.

Sacred scriptures were read by Denise Broussard, godmother of the bride, and Lana LeJeune, godmother of the groom.

Following the recession of the wedding party to “Hornpipe,” a reception was held at The Grand Marais in Jennings, the ballroom of which provided an elegant atmosphere.

The guest tables were decorated with various centerpieces, including stained wooden boxes filled with flowers of the wedding such as ivory roses, hydrangeas and eucalyptus, and lanterns and candles surrounded by silver dollar eucalyptus.

The bride’s cake was a three-tiered confection wrapped in buttercream frosting. Each tier had a different flavored filling, including amaretto, pecan praline and lemon. The cake was adorned with fresh white rosebuds and was cut and served by the bride’s godmother using a cake knife used by the bride’s parents on their wedding day.

The groom’s cake was a two-tiered white cake with buttercream icing drizzled with a chocolate ganache. Chocolate-covered strawberries were placed on the cake’s top and sides.

On the evening prior to the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Grand Marais Banquet Room, where guests enjoyed delicious meal choices from Mike’s Seafood and Steakhouse.

Following a wedding trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Jennings.