Announce July wedding

Edwin and Ivette Bruno of Abilene, Texas are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Ivette “Evie” Bruno, to Brandon Keith Cahanin, son of Keith and Eurella Cahanin of Mire.

The couple will be married on Saturday, July 8, 2017, during a 1 p.m. wedding ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Windsor Hotel in Abilene, Texas.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Esperanza Vega of Abilene, Texas, Manuel and Carmen Bruno of Puerto Rico. Evie is a 2010 graduate of Stevens High School and attended Texas Veterinary Medical Association where she majored in veterinary studies. She is currently emlpyed as a veterinary tech.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Howard DeRouen Jr. of Rayne, the late Alma G. DeRouen, and the late Walter and Vivian Cahanin. Brandon is a 2003 graduate of Rayne High School, a 2007 graduate of UL-Lafayette with a bachelor of science in accounting, later attaining a MBA in 2009. He acquired his CPA in 2001 and is employed as the finance director for the City of Eldorado, Texas.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Eldorado, Texas.