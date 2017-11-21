Millard Conques - Taylor Cormier

Couple announces December wedding

Tue, 11/21/2017 - 2:08pm Lisa Soileaux
Tuesday, November 21, 2017

RAYNE - A six o’clock wedding ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church will unite in marriage Taylor Cormier and Millard Conques, both of Rayne. A reception will follow at The Civic Center Ballroom.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Brent Cormier of West Monroe and Brandie Knott of Lafayette. Her grandparents are Ronald Cormier of Cankton, the late Lois Cormier, and the late Pamela Knott. She is a 2012 graduate of West Quachita High School and is employed by Reed’s A/C and Electrical.
The prospective groom is the son of Jamie and Mika Conques of Rayne. His grandparents are Ruby and Millard Comeaux of Rayne, the late Emick Conques and Judy Domingue Menard. He is a 2013 graduate of Rayne High School and is employed by Ronnie Trahan Trucking.
Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Rayne.

