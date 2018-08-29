Couple plans fall wedding

Larry and Ginger Comeaux of Rayne are announcing the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Jan Comeaux of Jennings, to Jeremy Eaves of Jennings.

The couple will be married on Saturday, Nov. 3, during a six o’clock evening wedding ceremony at The Crowley Ballroom, followed by a reception on site.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Allen and Vergie Albarado of Lafayette and Eudy and Lena Comeaux of Rayne.

Jan is a 2006 graduate of Rayne High School, a 2010 graduate of Louisiana Technical College in nursing and is employed by Lamm Home Health.

The prospective groom is the son of Theresa Reagan of Egan and Kim Eaves of Elton. His grandparents are Willis and Mercedes David and Edmond Eaves and Geraldine Doget, all of Duralde.

Jeremy is a 2006 graduate of Elton High School, attained his degree at Louisiana Technical College and is employed as a diesel mechanic.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Jennings.