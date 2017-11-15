Couple plans November wedding

Lawrence and Patricia Granger of Rayne are announcing the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Emily Lawren Granger of Denham Springs, to Jamie Lloyd Arostegai of Denham Springs.

The couple will be married on Saturday, Nov. 18, during an afternoon cermeony at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Larry and Clara LeBlanc of Rayne, Betty Granger of Rayne and the late Louis Granger.

Emily is a 2009 graduate of Rayne High School, 2013 graduate of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, and attained a masters in accounting in 2014 from Louisiana State University. She is employed as an accountant II at Oshner Health.

The prospective groom is the son of Kenny Arostegai of Slidell and Donna Giordano-Steece, wife of David Giordano-Steece. His grandparents are Frances and Melvin Herron Jr. of LaCombe, the late Henry Lloyd Bernas of LaCombe, Alice Arostegui of Slidell and the late Norman Arostegui.

Jamie is a 2007 graduate of Salmen High School, a 2012 graduate of Louisiana State University with a major in sports administration and a minor in ledership development. He is currently employed by Premerica Financial Services.

Following their wedding, the couple plans to make their home in Denham Springs.