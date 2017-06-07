June ceremony announced

RAYNE - A one-thirty afternoon Nuptial Mass at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, June 17, 2017, will unite in holy matrimony Mariah Day Hukins and Eric John Miller, both of Carencro. A reception will follow at The Grand Opera House in Crowley.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Colin and Charlotte Hukins of Carencro. Her grandparents are Huey Arnaud of Carencro, the late Lucy Arnaud, and A.M. and Dru Hukins of Lafayette.

Mariah is a 2011 graduate of Carencro High School, 2015 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education, and is currently employed as a teacher with the Lafayette Parish School Board.

The prospective groom is the son of Daniel and Theresa Simoneaux of Rayne, Mildred Miller and the late Terry Miller of Crowley. His grandparents are Azetille Jean Primeaux of Crowley, the late Oliver Primeaux, and Sylvia and James Lubert Miller of Crowley.

Eric is a 2010 graduate of Rayne High School, 2014 graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a focus in education, and is employed as a teacher and coach with the Lafayette Parish School Board.

Following their wedding, the couple will reside in Crowley.