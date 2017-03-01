Krewe of Atlantis ‘Salutes Our Troops’ during ball

The Krewe of Atlantis held its twenty-first annual ball and pageant on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at The Wyndham Garden Lafayette in Lafayette.

The theme of the ball was Krewe of Atlantis “Salutes Our Troops”.

Reigning over the festivities was Queen Hera XX, Yvette Lantier. She is married to Michael Lantier Sr., has one daughter, Kerry Montz married to Luke, and has one stepdaughter, Melanie Lantier, fiancé to Isaac Almanza, and one stepson, Mickey Lantier, married to Amanda. She has two grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren.

Yvette graduated from USL with a BS in 1975. She is a Retired educator and taught for 35 years in both public and private schools. She is currently a member of the Krewe of Atlantis and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Yvette was escorted by her husband Michael.

Serving as Ball Mistress was Kim Conyers.

Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening was Cindy LeBlanc.

Royal Maids

Royal Maid Dolores Richard represented the United States Marine Corps for the ball. Dolores is married to John and has four children, David, Jan-Scott, Jared and Ben, along with four grandchildren.

Dolores is a retired educator of 32 years from the Lafayette Parish School Board and has a BA in Education from USL. She is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Krewe of Atlantis, Scott Business Association (SBA) and Krewe of Olympus.

Her hobbies include traveling, reading, attending musicals and plays, antiques, playing cards with friends and spending time with her grandchildren. Dolores was escorted by her husband John.

Royal Maid Helen Kennedy represented the United States Navy during the ball.

Helen is married to Larry Kennedy and has two children, Kyle and Tara, and five grandchildren.

Currently retired, Helen is a graduate of Scott High School and attended USL. She is a member of the Krewe of Atlantis and the Krewe of Olympus. Helen enjoys all ULL sporting events and attending area festivals. Helen was escorted by her husband Larry.

Royal Maid Darlene Savoy represented the United States Army for the ball. Darlene is married to Rodney Savoy and has three children, Brent married to Chasity, Todd married to Teri, and Judson married to Sarah. She also has eight grandchildren.

Darlene is currently employed by the Diocese of Lafayette. She graduated from South Terrebonne High School and attended Nicholls State University.

She is a charter member of the Krewe of Atlantis where she is a Past President and Queen Hera VIII, a member of LeJumelage de Scott, and an oblate of St. Benedict. Her hobbies include Bunco, Pokeno, reading, hand sewing, and spending time with family. Darlene was escorted by her husband Rodney for the ball.

Royal Maid Jeanette Lanclos represented the United States Airforce during the ball. Jeanette is married to Glenn, has two children, Ryan and Rachel, and five grandchildren.

Jeanette is retired and is a member of the Krewe of Atlantis and Sts. Peter and Paul Ladies Alter Society. Her escort for the ball was her husband Glenn.