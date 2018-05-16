Preston J., Flora Ross Breaux honored on 50th anniversary

RAYNE - Preston J and Flora Ross Breaux of Rayne were honored on Sunday, May 13, 2018, during an anniversary social held in observance of their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on May 13, 1968. Bridal attendants were Linda Arceneaux and Russell Lanclos.

Mrs. Breaux is the former Flora Ross, daughter of the late Percy Eli and Vera Ross. She was a food service associate.

Mr. Breaux is the son of the late Leo and Eucharist Breaux and is self-employed.

The couple was honored during a social held at their home hosted by Bridgette Breaux Potier, Glenn Deville and Lilly Potier.

The couple and guests also enjoyed an outting at Deano’s Restaurant in Lafayette.

A special treat was a double-layered anniversary cake iced in white buttercream with yellow trim and sunflowers.

For the special occasion, Mrs. Breaux wore a ruffle-trimmed blouse over black pants, while her beau selected black slacks with a blue dress shirt.

The couple have two daughters, Bridgette Breaux Potier of Rayne and Stacy Breaux Lavergne, also of Rayne.

They are also the proud grandparents of Lilly Potier, Ashley Lavergne, Joshua Lavergne, Daniel Lavergne, Benjamin Lavergne, Sarah Lavergne, Hannah Lavergne, Jonathan Lavergne, Matthew Lavergne and Simien Lavergne.