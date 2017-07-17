Annie L. Matthews

PHOTO SUBMITTED
Women’s Department leaders of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Ambassador Ministries presenting a ministerial pulpit robe to Evangelist Annie L. Matthews, front center, were, front row from left, Ann Henry, Cynthia Robinson, Patricia Smith, Michelle Calloway, Virgie Pitre; back row, Atianna Freddie, Denise Guillory, Gretchen Rideau, Eva Grace, Lois Jones and Shelia Poullard. Also present but not pictured were Frederick Guillory, Jasmine Guillory, Ternetria George, Louis Harmon Jr., Columbus Matthews and Latasha Woods.

Pulpit robe presented to Evg. Annie Matthews

Mon, 07/17/2017 - 3:58pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Women’s Department leaders of the Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Ambassador Ministries recently presented a ministerial pulpit robe and scarf to their pastor’s wife, Evangelist Annie L. Matthews.
Evg. Matthews was ordained as a minister of the Christian gospel in a special ecumenical service conducted by the church’s pastor, Rev. Keith N. Matthews III.
Evg. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education with a concentration in business from Southern University and a certificate in accounting from Galveston College. She served as the head of the business department at Louisiana Technical College and retired after a 30-year career in higher education.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017