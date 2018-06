THE POST-SIGNAL / Saja Hoffpauir

Wesley Bias, seated right, celebrated his 92nd birthday on Thursday, June 7. Friends and family joined Bias, who was born in 1926, for a noontime barbecue meal at his residence in Crowley. On hand for the event were, seated left, Gladys Henderson; standing, Walter Andrus, Mary Vallien, Troy Beverly, Bobby Guillory, Marquette Webster, Katrina Guillory and Leonce Washington.