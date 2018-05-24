OVERALL DESIGN WINNER - Chris Simpson’s design in the creative line design category was awarded the Designer’s Choice Overall Award during the 2018 Annual Flower Show presented by the Rayne Garden Club. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Josie Henry)
2018 Flower Show hosted by Garden Club
The Rayne Garden Club hosted its 2018 Annual Flower Show, “Kaleidoscope of Color,” on Friday, May 4, at The Green Room of the Civic Center Complex. All floral designs displayed a “kaleidoscope” color theme.
Chairperson Lisa Soileaux and Rayne Garden Club members welcomed guests during the public viewing and afternoon tea between the hours of 3-6 p.m. at the Green Room where floral designs and horticulture entries where on display.
Winners in their categories who followed the “Kaleidoscope of Color” theme noted in floral designs, included the following:
Designer’s Choice Overall Award: Chris Simpson.
Miniature Designs: 1st place Sepha Guidry, 2nd place Josette Habetz, 3rd place Dianne Sonnier, honorable mention Margaret Comeaux.
Creative Line Design: 1st place Chris Simpson, 2nd place Judy Guidry, 3rd place Julia Breaux, honorable mention Martha Pierret.
Traditional Mass Design: 1st place Lisa Soileaux, 2nd place Desiree Casey, 3rd place Jeanette Daigle, honorable mention Fran Bihm.
Horticulture
Overall horticultural winners in Division II of the entire flower show were:
Award of Horticultural Excellence (Best Overall entry) - Martha Pierret;
Award of Merit in Section A: Fran Bihm;
Award of Merit in Section B: Dianne Sonnier;
Award of Merit in Section E: Jeanette Daigle; and
Award of Merit in Section F: Martha Pierret.
Special thanks to the City of Rayne for their assistance for this year’s flower show, judges, in addition to the many visitors in attendance.