2017 Debutante Ball planned this weekend in Rayne

In preparation of this weekend’s 2017 Debutante Introductions and Ball, the Ebonite Civic and Social Club of Rayne, Inc., hosted its annual Debutante Tea on Sunday, April 30 at the Mural Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex.

The Debs were welcomed by club members, in addition to last year’s honoree, Haylee Young, and joined by their escorts for the Ball.

Presiding over the social was Christine B. Freeman, with greetings extended by Joan Francis-Brown.

A prayer was led by Deanna Begnaud, with a dance selection presented by the New Testament Ministry Praise Dance Team.

Remarks were delivered by club president Roxyanne Guillory, followed by a dance selection performed by PJ’s Dance School of Arts.

Each of the Debs performed a talent, incuding dance, songs and poetry.

Door prizes were awarded with refreshments then enjoyed by all in attendance.

Special thanks were extended to the Deb parents for allowing their daughters to be presented into society by the Ebonite Civic and Social Club of Rayne.

Deb Ball chairperson is Joan Francis Brown, with Ursula Hawkins serving as co-chairperson. Deb Ball committee members are Roxyanne Guillory, Jacquline Wiltz and Edra Broussard.

The 2017 Debutantes were:

Tajané Butler, daughter of TaShaka Butler and a senior at Rayne High School;

Lanisha Francis, daughter of Chris Pleasant and Wilbert Francis, and a junior at Rayne High School;

Terézan Lewis, daughter of Walter and Kathy Lewis and a junior at Riverside High School in New Orleans;

Allison Milstead, daughter of Clifford and Kizzy Broussard and a junior at Carencro High School;

Carrington Paddio, daughter of Ranada Paddio and a senior at Acadiana HIgh School;

Aly’jah Williams, daughter of Trashanda Williams and a senior at Rayne High School.

This year’s Ball will be held this weekend on Saturday, May 4, at the Rayne Civic Center.