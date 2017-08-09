Beauties seek Miss Rayne title

A new Miss Rayne will be crowned this weekend as the 2017 honoree will be selected on Saturday, Aug. 12, during the 6 p.m. pageant slated at the Rayne Civic Center.

Contestants vying for the title are Blair Bergeron, 18-year-old daughter of Sarah and Eddie Bergeron; Skyler Broussard, 18-year-old daughter of Angel Miller and Anthony Broussard; Meka Cormier, 18-year-old daughter of JoAnn Cormier; Corinne Doucet, 18-year-old daughter of Patrick and Desiree Doucet; Mary-Kaitlyn Simon, 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Michelle Simon; and Kennedy Smith, 17-year-old daughter of Jason and Mica Smith.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Rayne, contests must (1) be 16 years of age and not older than 22 years of age the date of the pageant; (2) be single and have never been married or had a marriage annulled; (3) not be pregnant or have never borne a child; (4) be of good moral character and never been convicted of any felony; (5) have a Rayne address or telephone number or attend a school servicing the Rayne community.

The competition will consist of the following segments; interview – (held the afternoon of the competition); typically there will be a panel of three judges that will visit with each contestant for a period of approximately five minutes; questions may be asked concerning information covered on the entry form and general items of interest about the City of Rayne; sportswear and introductions; Choreographed dance number and a maximum 30 second introduction; evening gown – on stage competition in an evening gown of choice; on-stage interview including two lighthearted questions.

Awards will be as follows: Queen - supreme crown, banner, silver tray, flowers, monetary scholarship upon successful completion which will be awarded upon verification of enrollment at an accredited educational institution of higher learning and entry to Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant and car signs for parades; First Maid – silver tray and sponsorship to compete at International Rice Festival Pageant; Second Maid - silver tray and sponsorship to compete at Miss Acadia Parish Pageant; Third Maid – silver tray; Miss Congeniality – silver tray; and People’s Choice - silver tray (people attending will be given the opportunity to vote for a “People’s Choice” (popularity vote) for $1 per vote (a photo will be needed to post at voting space)

For more information or to acquire the official application, contact Suzette Leonards at Suzette.leonards@rayne.org, by phone at 337-334-6682 or stop by City Hall (801 The Boulevard).

The new Miss Rayne who will represent the City of Rayne for the coming year will be crowned by the outgoing honoree, Catherine Castille, who completes a most successful reign.

In her outgoing letter, Catherine extends the following message:

To the citizens of Rayne,

It seems like just yesterday my dream came true and I was crowned Miss Rayne 2016. Now that my reign is ending I wanted to thank you all for the support I have received. It has been a great honor and privilege representing my beautiful home town of Rayne this past year.

To the city of Rayne, thank you for being such an amazing city to represent. I am truly blessed to have known and worked with some of you this past year. I want to thank you for always welcoming me with open arms and making every event I attended fun and memorable. Just like most of you, I have so much pride and love for this city and I enjoyed every minute of representing Rayne. I will forever cherish all the wonderful opportunities it has given me.

I could not have had a more amazing year with my director Mrs. Suzette Leonards, Ms. Nikki Link and the mayor Mr. Chuck Robichaux. Thanks for always inviting me to all the events and for everything you have done for me.

To all the incredible people I met on this great journey, thanks for your support, encouragement and love.

As your Miss Rayne Queen, I was able to participate in many events representing our lovely town. Traveling to many festivals representing our town gave me the opportunity to meet new people. These memories and friendships will last a lifetime.

While I am sad to see my reign end, I am happy to have the honor of crowning your new 2017 Miss Rayne. So please, come out and join me on Saturday August 12, 2017, at 6 p.m. Hope to see you there!!!

Always and Forever

Your 2016 Miss Rayne,

Catherine Castille