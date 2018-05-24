Beta Sigma Phi to host Project Pink, 2018 honoree announced

RAYNE - Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi announces the 20th annual “Project Pink”, Breast Cancer Awareness event, to be held Saturday, June 2, at the Rayne Civic Center.

The day for the 2018 observance will be dedicated to the memory of Karen Faulk Habetz.

Karen passed away from cancer on March 21, 2018. She was a lifetime resident of Acadia Parish and graduate of Crowley High School Class of 1975. She retired from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department after 34 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed family gatherings, sewing, the beach and traveling.

An invitation is also being extended to all breast cancer survivors to join the day-long event.

Bring your “PINK” hats all decorated for judging. Prizes will be awarded.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale for the “Angel of Hope, 12” Seraphim Angel valued at $175. This is a numbered, limited edition sculpted and delicately hand painted angel. She wears a pink ribbon and sash to represent the commitment to bringing the world closer to a cure. The winner will have a choice between the angel or $150 cash. There will also be numerous other prizes given in the raffle, in addition to door prizes and a silent auction.

The 10th annual “Miss Project Pink” pageant will also be held at this time. The queens will hold titles for a year and their primary responsibility will be to inform others throughout the state about the event and invite them to participate in this well-known “Breast Cancer Awareness” event. Door admission is $5 for adults, $3 school age children and little ones four years and under will be admitted free.

Treasured Memories Photography will be present for photos.

Inquires can be forwarded to Marlene 334-4470; Theresa 457-8570 or Allyson 337-654-0804.

Pageant entry forms are available by email: ProjectPinkPageant@yahoo.com.