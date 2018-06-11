Contestants sought for Miss Crowley pageants

The Crowley Professional Women’s Club has announced that preparations are underway for the 2018 Miss, Teen and Junior Miss Crowley Pageants.

The pageants are scheduled for July 21 at the Grand Opera House.

Immediately after the crowning of the three new queens, ticketholders are invited to the Queen’s Ball and Cocktail Reception to be held in Le Grand Hall. Those in attendance will enjoy catering, a cash bar and live entertainment.

Plans are also being finalized for the many exciting events that lead up to the crowning of the lucky young ladies who will be the newest Ambassadors to the Rice Capitol of America.

The members of the Crowley Professional Women’s Club would like to extend an invitation for young ladies to participate.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Junior Miss Crowley, young women must be between the ages of 12 and 14 on the date of the pageant, and to compete for Teen Miss Crowley, they must be between the ages of 15 and 16 on the date of the pageant. Those interested in competing for the title of 82nd Miss Crowley must be at least 17 years of age on the date of the pageant and no older than 22 years of age on Oct. 20.

In addition to age requirements, all contestants must have 70526, 70534, 70556, 70559, 70531 or 70543 as the zip code for their primary residence, or their primary residence must be zoned for a Crowley public school.

Those contestants in the Miss Division will also be eligible to compete in the Scholarship Competition.

Applications are now available at Thib’s Auto Titles & Tags at 1823 N. Parkerson Ave., Ste. A, in Crowley or by calling 223-0440.

Completed applications along with all requested attachments must be delivered to any CPW member or returned to Thib’s by the deadline of 4 p.m. on June 29.

For more information, contact Tessa Richard at 223-0440 or Shanna Morgan at 224-4923.