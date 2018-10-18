Lady Wolves seek 3-III district volleyball title

RAYNE - With a 7-1 district slate heading into their last week of district play, the Lady Wolves are in search of a possible district title before entering post-seaosn play.

The Lady Wolves have claimed wins in a tough district with wins over Crowley, Eunice, Iota Church Point and Northwest.

With two games remaining this week against Iota and Church Point, Head Coach Stephanie Garrett and her Lady Wolves are eying another district title.

“Everyone else has at least two losses in the district so we have a great chance to win this,” state Garrett about adding another district title to Rayne High’s list. “I’ve told these girls from the beginning they could do this. I hope they can.”