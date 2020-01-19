Rayne High Wrestling Seniors, Parents Honored

Rayne High School wrestling seniors and parents recognized during “Senior NIght” on Saturday, Jan. 11, of the 2019-2020 wrestling season were, from left, Carmen Venable with her mother Josette Venable, Alyssa Dorsett with her mother Jenny Dorsett, Miles Doucet with his brother Landon Doucet, Ron Roberts with his parents Tony and Louanna Roberts, William Billings with his mother Jancy and borther Jacob Billings, Emile Richard with his parents Mark and Nicole Richard, Reese Carrier with his parents Loren Alleman and Jared Carrier, and Beau Perrodin with his parents Phil and Cassie Perrodin. The Wolves hosted Barbe High School for the dual meet with varsity wrestlers for the night including: 106 lbs. - Jakarion Fontenot, 113 lbs. - Beau Perrodin, 120 lbs. - Daylon Dugas, 126 lbs. Devin Roberts, 132 lbs. - Reese Carrier, 138 lbs. - Dax Constantin, 145 lbs. - Ryder Hawley, 152 lbs. - Sean Dorsett, 160 lbs. - David George, 170 lbs. - William Billings, 182 lbs. - Emile Richard, 195 lbs. - Rob Roberts, 220 lbs. - Miles Doucet, and 285 lbs. - Riley Boss. Rayne High won the dual, defeating the Barbe Bucs with a score of 60 - 21.

The Wolves are back on the mat Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rayne High for the 7th Annual Rayne High Invitational Wrestling Tournament when they will host 40 teams from around the state. Fierce competition is expected during the event so come out to attend the tournament and cheer on the Wolves.