Wolves take 48-26 district win over Northside

RAYNE – Rayne High football fans know the Wolves a limited number of returning starters from last year’s semi-finalist squad. They have struggled with getting their rookies into the formation and help prevent two-way starters. That was more challenging than ever Friday as Rayne took the field less four starters due to injuries.

Plus, during Friday’s contest against Northside High, three additional starters went down with injuries, seeing seven Rayne starters out for the second half.

“We had guys playing positions they have never even practiced before,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following the Wolves’ 48-26 win over the Vikings.

“When you start the games with four guys out, then we get hit with three other starters go down, this was a tough night,” Ware continued. “I’m just glad we were able to get the right combo with subs to pull out the win.”

Rayne lit up the score board off their first drive of the night. Following a 25-yard run by John Daigle, Collin LaCombe found Zach Fontenot for a 56-yard touchdown completion. The extra point was blocked and Rayne held a 6-0 lead.

Northside answered with a score of their own on their first drive, a short run and 6-all score.

The first quarter was closed with a 15-yard touchdown run by Rayne’s Daron Senegal and an extra point by Morgan Manuel for a 13-6 Rayne lead.

The second quarter saw Rayne’s Senegal score his second touchdown of the night from 13 yards out. Manuel hit his second extra point and the Wolves held a 20-6 lead.

The Vikings answered with a 14-yard touchdown, but failed with a two-point conversion and trailed with a 20-12 score mid-way through the second quarter.

Around the six-minute mark, Senegal found the endzone once again for a rushing touchdown. Manuel booted another extra point for a 27-12 Rayne lead.

Northside completed the first half of play with a 30-yard touchdown pass for a 27-18 Rayne lead heading into the locker room for the halftime break.

The third quarter saw the Wolves lose three starters to injuries and both teams struggle with penalties.

But, the fourth and last quarter saw Rayne punch in three additional touchdowns, all from Darian Richard (29, 51 and 62 yards) to seal the 48-26 win.

Of Rayne’s 625 total offense, the running game produced 528 yards on the ground.

Leading rushers for the Wolves were Darian Richard with 316 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns, and Darion Senegal with 20 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns. John Daigle added 36 yards and Zach Fontenot had 17.

In the air, quarterback Collin LaCombe connected with three completion for 97 yards and one touchdown.

Receivers were Zach Fontenot (2-73 yards) and Darian Richard (1-24 yards).

The Rayne defense was led by Darian Richard with 12 tackles including seven solos and 10 assists. Miles Doucet turned in 10 tackles, while Ron Roberts, Brandon Auguillard and Peyton Francis with five each. Marlon Forman and Will Arceneaux each had 3.5 tackles, while Darien Wilridge, Tyler Fontenot and Tucker Wingate each recorded two tackles each.

“I’m sure we will have the majority of our injured players back next week,” noted Ware as he looked forward to next week’s game. “But, we have a couple starters I’m not sure of. Hope they are on the mend and back on the field Friday.”

The Wolves will hit the road on Friday for their next district contest against the Carencro High School Bears at the Cro’ Dome in Carencro.