ASL fishing tournament winners

The Acadiana Sportsmen’s League sponsored its 35th Annual Saltwater Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 25, held at all landings in Louisiana as announced by 2018 co-chairmen Ken Bordelon and Dee DeRouen.

Fishing took place Saturday between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. with boundaries between Texas and Mississippi. All Wildlife and Fisheries, State and Local Regulations were observed.

Weigh-in took place between 3-6 p.m. at the American Legion Home in Rayne with cash prizes awarded in five categories: red fish, speckled trout, flounder, drum and other.

Top fishermen for the day were:

Redfish - 1st place Herbert Thevis (4.69 ils.), 2nd place Nick Hill (3.87 lbs.), 3rd plae Cameron Thevis (3.01 lbs.).

Speck - 1st place Butch Ridge (1.99 lbs.).

Flounder -1st place Henry Soileaux (2.31 lbs.); 2nd place Henry Soileux (2.28 lbs.), 3rd place Henry Soileaux (1.54 lbs.)

Drum - 1st place Joe Guidry (38.00 lbs.), 2nd place Joe Guidry (18.00 lbs.).

Other - 1st place Bronson Yeager (13 lbs. gar); 2nd place Mark Menard (10.55 lbs. catfish); 3rd place Carl Schexnayder (10.49 lbs. catfish).

Door prizes were also presented once the fish were weighed, and refreshments were also provided to all participants.

Thanks to the many participants and supporters of the 2018 event as expressed by the ASL for another successful tournament.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the many events and programs the Acadiana Sportsmen’s League sponsors throughout the year.

For more information about the Acadiana Sportsmen’s League or if interested in joining the organization, contact Dee DeRouren 224-6711, Ken Bordelon 230-1712, or any ASL member.