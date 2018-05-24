Children’s fishing derby set June 2 in Rayne

The 2018 Annual Children’s Catch & Release Fishing Derby to be held on Saturday, June 2, at the ponds located on the grounds of Maison d’Memoire (Ken & Lynn Guidry) at 8450 Roberts Cove Road (Hwy. 98) just north of Rayne.

The City of Rayne has again joined with a number of community partners for the event, including The Acadiana Sportman’s League, Rayne Lions Club, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Maison d’Memoire.

The event will take place between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. with the awards ceremony to follow. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

This catch and release fishing event is being held for children up to 15 years of age with category breakdowns in different age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the day.

Activities planned include a short briefing on the rules and guidelines for the day’s activities, an educational packet containing information on tying a knot, baiting a hook, identification of fish, general fishing safety and an approximate 2 hour fishing derby with the assistance from members of Acadiana Sportsman League.

First aid stations will be on site tentatively staffed by members of the Rayne Volunteer Fire Departments First Responder Team.

A light lunch of hot dogs and cold drinks will be available, with the assistance of the Rayne Lions Club, for those enjoying the day’s activities.

Participants must bring their own fishing poles and are encouraged to bring suntan lotion, bug repellent, lawn chairs and hats for protection from the sun.

While there is no fee to fish, pre-registration is a MUST! When calling, you will need to have your child(ren)’s name, age and t-shirt size.

Make your plans to attend today by calling Suzette Leonards at 337-334-6682 or stop by Rayne City Hall.