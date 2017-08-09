Mandatory Hunter Ed Course offered in Rayne

The Rayne Lions Club and Acadiana Sportsmen’s League are joining forces to host a Hunter Education Course, now mandatory for young hunters of the state of Louisiana.

Persons born on or after September 1, 1969, must successfully complete a Hunter Education Course in order to hunt in the state of Louisiana.

The three-day course is slated for Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 29-31, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Firemen’s Hall, 316 South Adams Ave., Rayne.

The course and all materials will be provided at no charge, compliments of the Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Rayne Lion’s Club. Participants are invited to bring a highlighter to take notes.

Parents, please ensure your children are on time -- the course will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m., no exceptions. Participants must attend all days to complete the course.

The shooting portion of the course will be held off site.

Participants must attend all days/sessions and successfully complete the hunter education course in order to hunt in the state of Louisiana.

Hunter Education Courses are open to persons of all ages, but only those persons 10 years of age or older are eligible for certification. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a Louisiana Hunter Education Certification Card that is recognized by all states and provinces that require hunter education.

Registration may be completed online at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries site at www.wlflouisiana.gov.

Registrants must be at least 10 years of age with the class size limited to 30 students.