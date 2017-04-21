‘Rotary Day’ proclaimed as Rayne club plans Ribbit Run, post-race events Saturday

Saturday’s second annual Rayne Rotary Club 5K Run — now officially dubbed “Ribbit Run” — will kick off activities of the third Rotary Day observance at The Depot Square.

In recognition of the event, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux has proclaimed Saturday, April 22, as “Rotary Day” in the city of Rayne.

The proclamation notes that the mission of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and to encourage and foster the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.

In his proclamation, Robichaux also notes that the Rotary Club of Rayne was established in June, 2011, and “the growth and success of the club for the past five years is indicative of the support of the community.”

Last year’s inaugural run brought more than 60 runners/walkers to the center of Rayne to take part in the 3.1-mile event through the neighborhoods of northeast Rayne.

The race begins and ends on Louisiana Avenue in the area of The Crossing at Mervine Kahn and The Warehouse.

A total of 20 awards — including top male and top female — will be presented following the timed event. First-place winners in each age category will receive engraved medals. Second- and third-place finishers will receive certificates.

On-line registration at $25 is available at register.cajuntiming.com through 11 p.m. today. After that, $30 final registration will be available at Depot Square on Friday, April 21 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Race Day (Saturday) from 7 a.m. until 7:30 a.m..

Group packages are available for teams of 10 or more participants — $15 registration per participant.

A post-race party at Depot Square will include the race awards ceremony, music, jambalaya, sweets, hot dogs, a Frog Kissing Booth, cold refreshments, a chance to win $500 and other family-friendly activities — all of which will be going on during the race.

“We want to personally invite you and your family, friends, and coworkers to run, walk, hop, or crawl across the finish line,” said Cynthia Beslin, chairperson. “Runners, walkers, joggers with strollers, families, corporate teams, school track teams, and running clubs are all welcome to join in the fun.”