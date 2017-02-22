2017 Annual Tadpole, Deb Frog Festival Pageants announced

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 4:38pm Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

As in years past since the very first Rayne Frog Festival, the Rayne Jaycees will host the 35th Annual Miss and Mr. Tadpole Pageant and the 14th Deb Frog Festival Pageants on Sunday, March 26, 2107 at the Rayne Civic Center Ballroom.
The Tadpole Pageant accepts entries from boys and girls ages 0-6 years and the Deb Pageant is open to girls ages 7-9 years of age.
For more information, call Kathy Cahanin at 337-250-8988 or Jessica Cahanin at 337-296-6086.
The Tadpole Pageant Facebook page also has information as well as the needed entry forms. Forms can be downloaded from the raynefrogfestival.com website and can also be obtained from the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office.

