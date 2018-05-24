Acadia Parish Library summer reading program

The Acadia Parish Library will present its summer reading program “Libraries Rocks” at all branch libraries between May 24 and July 17.

Registration at the Rayne Library begins May 24 for the summer reading program.

Story hour will at the Rayne location will be held every Thursday between June 14 - July 12 betwen 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Movies will be enjoyed every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. between June 12 - July 17 as announced by Rayen Librarian Trudy Ronkartz.

The Rayne Library schedule also includes Toddler Times every Monday at 10 a.m., Tweens and Teens Crafts every Wednesday at 2 p.m., Adult Bingo, Legos Times at 10 a.m. June 27 - July 25, and children bingo at 2 p.m. June 8 - July 13.

Come and join the Acadia Parish Library system for the parish-wide kickoff “Zoo-Zoom, The Little Zoo on Wheels” for the awesome animal show featuring snakes, lizards and more. The show will be held at the Acadia Parish Adult Education Center (former Walmart Store) on June 6 at 10 a.m. Children will learn about farm animals from trained professionals, and even be able to get up close and personal with some reptile friends. Admission is free.

In conclusion of the 2018 Summer Reading Program, youngsters are invited to attend the “Grand Finale” of Harvey Rabbit and Friends at the Rayne High School north gym. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on July 17. Everyone’s invited to attend.

Call 334-3188 for additional information or with any questions of the many activities being provided by the Rayne Library.