Appreciation reception hosted by CDA, Court 2214 Mire

MIRE - The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church hosted a reception by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 2214.

The event was held to recognize and show appreciation to past officers of the court who have served in their positions for over 10 years with devotion, dedication and hard work to their court, the church and community. Acknowledged were:

Dot Stelly DeRouen - Ms. Dot is one of the charter members holding the position of secretary when the court was established on April 13, 1980, and has served in various capacities until she was elected regent in 2002 until 2018 serving tirelessly for 16 years with love and devotion to the Court, the church and community.

Gloria Pellerin - Ms. Gloria was also a charter member when the court was established in 1980 and was elected recording secretary in 2002 and remained in that position until 2018. She served tirelessly for 16 years with love and devotion to the court, church and community.

Tammy Dohmann - Elected treasurer in October of 2007, Tammy remains in that position with over 10 years of service with another two years of service when her term ends in 2020. The court is very grateful to her for continuing as treasurer while completing an excellent job in a very demanding position.

Jeanette Thibodeaux - Serving as financial secretary, Jeanette was elected to that position in 2008 continuing 10 years of dedicated and devoted service to the court. She continues in this position of great responsibility dealing with the finances and membership in the court.

Following introductions and acknowledgements, CDA members and special guests enjoyed refreshments.