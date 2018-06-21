Arrest made in weekend shooting

RAYNE - Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly announced that his office investigated a shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 16, on North Arenas Street and an arrest has been made.

At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of North Arenas. Officers determined a suspect fired several rounds into a residence then fled the scene. Officers processed the scene and with witness statements, were able to develop a suspect.

On June 18, at 1:20 a.m., Deante Dshawn Carrier, a 20-year-old black male who resides at 6101 Standard Mill Road in Rayne, was arrested on six counts of attempted second degree murder.

Carrier’s bond was set at $75,000 and he was booked into the Rayne City Jail, then transported to the Acadia Parish Jail for felony processing.

The investigation is continuing at this time.