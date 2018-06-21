Deante Carrier

Arrest made in weekend shooting

Thu, 06/21/2018 - 2:36pm Lisa Soileaux
Thursday, June 21, 2018

RAYNE - Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly announced that his office investigated a shooting that occurred on Saturday, June 16, on North Arenas Street and an arrest has been made.
At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of North Arenas. Officers determined a suspect fired several rounds into a residence then fled the scene. Officers processed the scene and with witness statements, were able to develop a suspect.
On June 18, at 1:20 a.m., Deante Dshawn Carrier, a 20-year-old black male who resides at 6101 Standard Mill Road in Rayne, was arrested on six counts of attempted second degree murder.
Carrier’s bond was set at $75,000 and he was booked into the Rayne City Jail, then transported to the Acadia Parish Jail for felony processing.
The investigation is continuing at this time.

