Assumption BVM Church observes anniversary in Mire

MIRE - On Saturday, June 23, a 4 p.m. Mass celebrated the Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Mire 64th anniversary as a parish.

During the special Anniversary Mass, parishioners of 90-plus were recognized, including Leota Bergeron, Sybil Blanchard, Vivian Faul, Ruby Gautreaux, Lorena “Tee Moon” Guillot, Helen Hebert, Joseph “D-Das” Martin, Leoval Meche, Emola Melancon, Anthlie Sonnier and Mabel Thibodeaux.

The Mass was followed by a reception in the Family Life Center with all parishioners and public invited to attend.

Guests were served a variety of refreshments, beveraged and a special anniversary cake topped with a picture of the former church building and present-day church.

The anniversary celebration was held in conjunction with Diocese of Lafayette’s Centennial celebration.

Joining Fr. Michael Arnaud, pastor, in welcoming everyone, were committee members Gadric Fontenot (chair), Flora Babineaux, Dot DeRouen, Vivian Richard, Mitzi Arceneaux, Gloria Pellerin, Genny Coolman, Cora Faul, Chad DeJean, Diane Besse and Reid DeJean, video.

In celebrating its past, there was also a Holy Hour adoration held between 6-7 p.m. in the church on Friday, June 22.

History

Farm houses and the Mire School were the settings for the earliest masses in the community which was to become Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church of Marais Bouleur. The church was established as a mission of St. Joseph Parish of Rayne in 1922.

The original St. Joseph Church building was dismantled and moved to the newly purchased property in Marais Bouleur. The mission of Assumption later became a mission of Coulee Croche (Cankton) and, finally, a mission of St. Theresa, Duson, in 1929.

Church parishioners worked diligently to raise money during the mission years. The goal was to be established as a parish. That goal was reached on June 22, 1954, when Assumption was made a parish and Rev. Edgar Bissonnette was named pastor.

A rectory was built, and the parioshioners’ goal then was to build a church. On Aug. 10, 1958, the first Mass was celebrated in the new church, built at a cost of $40,000.

The old church building was converted into a hall for CCD and parish use and the name of the parish location was changed from Bosco to Mire in 1964.

Other important dates of the church include:

1967 - Fundraisers sponsored by the Ladies of the Altar Society was held annually for a number of years.

1972 - Contract signed to build the first mausoleum.

1977 - The Eucharist was given in the hand for the first time in Assumption Parish.

1990 - Weekend Masses of Oct. 20-21 were celebrated in the newly built Parish Life Center with a total cost of the building and furnishings of $198,000.

1992 - Cemetery extension completed.

2002 - Church interior renovated.

2003 - The first “Mayfest” was held as an annual fundraiser.

2011 - A new rectory was completed.

2016 - “That Man Is You” program began.

2017 - “Come Lord Jesus” program began.

Interesting Facts

• The first church trustees were Clesma Cormier and Sidey Larcade.

• The first Baptism recorded was Carter Wayne Credeur, son of Delton Credeur and Norma Lee Roy, dates July 3, 1954.

• The first marriage recorded was Burleigh Mire and Alvine Fruge, dated Sept. 25, 1954.

• The first burial recorded was Marguerite Isaee Allemand, dated June 27, 1954.

• The officers of the first Parish Council were president Joyce Cormier, vice presdient John Higginbotham and secretary Vivian Cahanin.

• The first Lay Minsiters of the Eucharist were Malcom Bearb, Pearl Cormier, Cora M. Faul and Lurnice L. Meche, special minister to the sick.

• A native of Assumption Church Parish, Fr. Donald J. Hebert, was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 1968.

• A native of Assumption Church Parish, Sister Vernola Lyons, took her final vows in the Order of the Francisan Missionaries of Our Lady of 1973.

• The first church deacon was Rev. Mr. J. Douglas Melancon who diaconated at Mass on June 27, 1993.

• A native of Assumption Church Parish, Fr. Garrett Savoie was ordained to the priesthood on June 8, 2013.

Assumption Parish Priests

1954-65 Rev. Edgar Bissonnette

1965-73 Rev. Raphael Gautier

1973-74 Msgr. Michael Benedict

1974-75 Rev. Ovila Gorget

1975-80 Rev. Angua Beaton, CJM

1980-86 Rev. Henri-Paul Chiasson, CJM

1986-88 Rev. Edwin Bourg

1988-89 Rev. Eugene LaFleur

1989-2000 Rev. Donald J. Hebert

2000-2012 Msgr. Russell Harrington

2012-2018 Rev. Michael Arnaud