Borill announces his candidacy for Crowley Mayor

Bryan Borill is announcing his candidacy for the office of Mayor of the City of Crowley in the Nov. 6 election.

His statement is as follows:

I am pleased and honored to officially announce my candidacy for the office of Mayor for the City of Crowley. I have lived in Crowley for 58 years and this city is very dear to me.

Let me begin by telling you a little about myself. I am married to my wife of 41 years, the former Judy Dailey, who has been employed with Carmichael’s Cashway Pharmacy for over 40 years. Together we have two sons, Joshua and Jake Borill, along with their spouses, Tonya and Brittany, and two precious granddaughters, Reese and Rhyan.

I have been employed as a professional in health care for over 25 years and currently as a Health Care Marketing Liaison with Lamm Family Care Home Health and Hospice.

Currently, I am a member of the First United Methodist Church and participate in the choir and serve as chairman of Church Council. I am past president of the Crowley Lions Club and still am an active member of the board.

I devoted over 25 years to the youth of this community by my involvement at the Crowley Recreation Department as a baseball, football and soccer coach, baseball League president, and served on the Recreation Director Advisory Committee. This also included being an active football and baseball official.

I am a past member of Crowley Kiwanis, Lafayette Young Kiwanis and Crowley Jaycees.

When my children participated in sports, I was very active in Crowley Junior High, Crowley High and Notre Dame Athletics Booster Club. I was also a graduate of Leadership Excel, am a volunteer with Crowley Chamber of Commerce and participated in Dancing with the Stars in a Caring Way to benefit Crowley Christian Care and the Welcome House.

My passion, besides city government, is officiating college and high school football. Since 1985 I have been a member of the LHSAA as a high school football official and had the honor of officiating two State Championship football games in the Louisiana Super Dome. Also, I began officiating college football on the Division 1 level in 1992 and was chosen to officiate four College Bowl Games, I retired from D1 football in 2013.

During my two terms as an elected member of the Crowley City Council I have gained valuable experience and an understanding of the complexities of city government. This knowledge is essential, beneficial, and critical for Crowley’s next mayor in order to understand the processes and ordinances of city government and to make progressive changes. The mayor must be an active communicator between the citizens of Crowley, city government and an advocate for ALL of the people in the community.

When elected, and working together with the city council, we can and will present to our community an action plan.

Our city has many vital issues that need to be addressed, some will need a comprehensive long term plan, these include improving drainage and continued capital improvements. This can be best done by upgrading technology at city hall and other city departments to improve day-to-day business operations.

Some of the issues can be addressed in a shorter term. An overhaul to the city’s maintenance program would allow a much more proactive city work force. I have a plan to keep the city clean on a daily basis.

As your mayor, I would pledge to continue balancing fiscal responsibilities, use sound judgment and provide the citizens of Crowley an informative and a transparent government.

All of this is accomplished by a good working relationship with the elected council. We will have a number of new aldermen after the election, and I would look forward to helping them be effective.

Finally, and most importantly, economic development must be at the forefront. By working with local and state officials along with the new Acadia Chamber of Commerce, we must have our fingers on the pulse of what is happening. We must seek opportunities for new businesses and provide growth.

The critical foundation of every successful and thriving community should include education, healthcare, the arts, local shopping and recreation for all.

In my 35 years of involvement with Crowley businesses and civic affairs, I feel that I have been in touch with the citizens and business leaders in this community, and I want to continue to listen and respond to their needs. My people skills can bring the citizens of Crowley together and toward common goals and unity that can and will make our city a better place to live and do business in.

Lou Holtz, the legendary college football coach, has three simple rules in life and they have guided me for many years.

Rule 1: “Do Right.” Just do the right things in life.

Rule 2: “Do everything to the best of your ability with the time allotted.” Not everyone will be an All-American or win the Heisman Trophy, not everyone is destined for greatness, but everybody can do the best they can with the time allotted.

Rule 3: “Be kind and show people you care.”

I’m excited about Crowley’s future and look forward to a positive and successful campaign. Please feel free to contact me on Facebook at Bryan Borill, Borill for Mayor or borillformayor.com to find my contact information and more about my candidacy.

My goal is to visit with as many of you as possible in the coming weeks and months.

I want Crowley to be the best place to live in Louisiana, and I want to serve as your mayor to make that happen. Please elect Bryan Borill for mayor on Nov. 6.