Boys State report given during Legion meeting

Special guest in attendance for the November meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, was Jordon McCrory.

McCrory was the 2017 Boys State delegate who represented Post 77 during the summer program held in Natchitoches on the campus of Northwestern State University. He gave a short presentation on the program, which included approximately 500 young men from across the state.

Introducing McCrory was Boys State Chairman Ray Olinger. McCrory and his mother Misty McCrory were welcomed by Post Commander David Simon.

Also in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting was A.J. Jones, 7th District Commander. He spoke of the ongoing enrollment of new members and stressed to all legionnaires to pay dues in a timely manner while encouraging new veterans to join the American Legion.

Jones also extended a special invitation to all veterans to attend at least one of the many Veterans Day ceremonies and programs being held in observance of Veterans Day.

Welcomed as a new legionnaire of Post 77 was Richard Dupuis, formerly of Colorado.

Simon announced that Post 77 would be making its annual cash donation for the War Veterans Home bingo, in addition to a cash and fruit donation for the annual Christmas party held at the War Veterans Home.

Robert Comeaux announced plans are being made for an official opening ceremony of the new Veterans Park in Rayne as completion work is continuing. Lorraine Shelton stated she made another order of veteran bricks to continue the sidewalk project of the park.

Shelton gave the membership report including 135 member dues paid up of the 186 goal set for the year.

Applications will be distributed to local fire and police departments for the annual Young Firefighter and Young Police Officer Awards. Deadline for application to be delivered to the district chairman is Feb. 1, 2018.

It was noted by Simon of a cash donation recently made by the Acadiana Sportsmen’s League to Post 77 with proceeds derived from a raffle booth the ASL manned during the recently held KBON concert at the Frog Festival Pavilion. The donation will be used for needed Legion supplies and work towards the Legion Home.

Plans are in the works for a sausage poboy sale as the spring dinner fundraiser by Post 77. Once a date has been set, tickets will be available for purchase for $6 each.