Broadhurst rites set

CROWLEY – Funeral services for longtime Louisiana attorney, lobbyist and political adviser William C. Broadhurst will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at First United Methodist Church of Crowley.

Mr. Broadhurst died unexpectedly in his sleep at his family home in Crowley. He was 77.

Born in Crowley to Marian Lewis Broadhurst and Robert C. Broadhurst Sr. on December 31, 1939, William “Bill” Broadhurst was highly respected as a gifted attorney, skilled negotiator, trusted political advisor and effective lobbyist. His knowledge and integrity are legendary, and for nearly 60 years he worked alongside Louisiana’s top political leaders, including Governor Edwin W. Edwards.

“Billy had a natural ability for understanding and relating to people and effectively addressing some of the most complicated political issues,” Edwards said in an interview with USA Today Network. “He was instrumental in helping with the (1973-74) Constitutional Convention.”

Broadhurst served as President of the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System (1980), as well as the first chairman of the board of the Louisiana CAJUNDOME Commission (1985), and on the board of directors of the First National Bank of Lafayette. He was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association and the board of trustees of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley.

Broadhurst attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, followed by Louisiana State University and LSU Law School, where he earned his law degree in 1961. Thereafter, he began a distinguished legal career as an attorney with the law firm of Edwards and Edwards (Edwin W. Edwards and Nolan J. Edwards). In 1965 the firm became known as Edwards, Edwards and Broadhurst.

In 1975 Broadhurst was appointed chief counsel to the State of Louisiana Division of Natural Resources and Energy, Department of Conservation. Two years later, he became founding partner of Broadhurst, Brook, Mangham and Hardy law firm in Lafayette, Louisiana. The firm expanded to Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., representing corporate clients in complex commercial cases and concentrating in matters of banking, oil and gas exploration, environmental litigation, newspapers, food industry, intrastate and interstate gas pipelines, regulatory law, real estate law and lobbying.

Broadhurst served as general counsel for First National Bank (FNB) of Lafayette, Trans Louisiana Gas Distribution Company, and as Louisiana general counsel for The Williams Companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He pioneered the Lignite Mining Law in Louisiana as the chief redactor and lobbyist for successful passage of the Louisiana Surface Mining and Reclamation Act, representing Phillips Coal Company. He also played a pivotal role in successfully opening the door for statewide banking in Louisiana as a lobbyist for the Louisiana Intrastate Banking Law, representing clients such as FNB of Lafayette, FNBC New Orleans, BNO New Orleans and Hibernia Bank of New Orleans.

In 1984, Governor Edwin W. Edwards and Attorney General William J. Guste Jr. appointed Broadhurst chairman of the advisory team and as chief negotiator for the State of Louisiana in connection with the then-pending 8(g) litigation against the federal government. Working pro bono with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Office of Conservation, Attorney General’s Office, the Attorney for Federal Affairs and the Louisiana congressional delegation, Broadhurst was instrumental in securing a $583 million settlement. Administered by the Louisiana Board of Regents, the considerable interest earnings funded 8(g) projects in Louisiana, designed to foster excellence in education, research and service.

Other notable clients included Columbia Gulf Transmission Co., Intrastate and Interstate Gas Pipelines, Michigan Wisconsin Pipeline Co., Tennessee Gas Transmission Co., Transco Louisiana, Intrastate Gas Co., Williams Gas Pipeline, Louisiana State Newspapers, CLECO and CSX Railroads.

In recent years, Broadhurst worked tirelessly as an attorney, advisor and strategist for Entergy New Orleans.

In January 2017, Broadhurst was inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, receiving the “2017 Friend of Edwin Edwards Award,” acknowledging his longtime friendship and support of the former governor.

Broadhurst was widely known as a charismatic yet tough negotiator in settlement talks and for skillfully navigating complicated oil and gas transactions. A steadfast friend and confidant, he earned a reputation as a brilliant political strategist as well as a fun-loving Louisiana historian and raconteur. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and LSU football.

“Billy was one of the brightest people I ever met in government,” said Louisiana Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego. “He was the type of guy who could solve almost any problem. He also had a great sense of humor and kept everyone on their toes.”

Bill Broadhurst was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Nancy de la Houssaye Broadhurst of Crowley; daughter Allison Broadhurst Mouton (Joey) and their children William and Mason; daughter Michelle Broadhurst Andrus (David) and their children Whitney, Tyler, Layne and Avery; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert C. Broadhurst, and his children Trey and Jamie Broadhurst.

A two-part eulogy will include remarks by Clancy DuBos, political analyst for WWL-TV New Orleans and columnist for Gambit newspaper; and former Louisiana Governor Edwin W. Edwards. Pallbearers are William Mouton, Joseph Mouton, Alan de la Houssaye, John Williford, Rod West, William Kearney and Gregory Reggie. Honorary Pallbearers are Broadhust’s close friends from “The Summit Group” — Braxton (B.I.) Moody III, Billy Trotter, Rocky Robin, Milo Nickel, Kenneth Privat, and Fred Reggie.

In lieu of flowers, the Broadhurst Family is grateful for donations to Lafayette General Foundation for the Acadia General Hospital Emergency Room, 1214 Coolidge Street, Lafayette, LA 70503 or on-line at www.LafayetteGeneral.com/Foundation.