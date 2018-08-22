Broussard announces re-election bid for police chief

Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard announced today his intentions to seek re-election to the office.

“Two short years ago, I assumed the office of Chief of Police of our wonderful city. When I first took office, we had a 10-officer shortage (of seasoned veteran officers). Since that time, we are now not only fully staffed (where many departments around us are short), but our turnover rate has decreased to almost nil.

“The year before I took over, the police department had lost 20 officers, at which time a pay raise was instituted.

“After surviving a personal family tragedy 12 days into office, we, as a city, went through the ‘great flood’ of 2016, where the officers and I worked tirelessly (even sleeping at the department) to make sure our citizens and our city were taken care of. Then, a short seven months later, we faced a tragedy our city had not seen in over 25 years, in the loss of an officer and the first loss of a K-9 Officer in K-9 Roscoe.

“In the midst of all of this, our drug/gang-related homicides decreased from eight in 2016 to two in 2017 to possibly one this year. Also, our Narcotics Division is on the verge of making over 400 narcotics arrest for the year, and we still have at least five months left to the year.

“Our officers have focused on Community Oriented Policing, many times with officers stopping and playing sports with some of the young people in the community.

“In my two short years in office, we have successfully reactivated our Street Crimes Unit (S.C.U.) and our Special Response Team, formerly known as S.W.A.T. In addition, we replaced Roscoe with our new K-9, Largo, and added another K-9, Breach, to the force.

“Our Reserve/Reinforcement Division was also reactivated and stands at 15 strong. I had the honor and privilege of Creating an ‘Honored Reserve Force’ which allows those who have retired from law enforcement to still be ‘part’ of the profession they loved and dedicated so many years in service of.

“We have succeeded in purchasing new radios for some of the officers with the whole full-time force having radios in the near future. New uniforms have been implemented for officers, resulting in a cooler type uniform which adds to productivity.

“We are in the process of installing laptops into patrol units which will aid in the efficiency of the department and reduce time spent ‘in the office’ completing paperwork. We have instituted new body cameras for full-time officers, which are the same kind used by State Police and larger departments.

“We have implemented community policing, where our officers interact with the public (especially our youth), allowing the public to see us in a different light. We have instituted new training policies for new hire officers, which are monitored closely. We continue to operate under our allocated budget, all while adding new and improved methods which benefit the citizens of our great city.

“I am asking for your vote again to continue the great work we have done. Many items are still ‘in the works’ to improve what we do for our citizens, and I would like to see these new implementations through. Therefore, I ask for your vote and support on November 6, 2018, as we honor our past, recognize our present and look forward to our future as your Crowley Police Department.”