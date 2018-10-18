Busy calendar discussed during Rayne Chamber board meeting

RAYNE - A number of items filled the agenda for the October meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce held Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Chamber office.

Committee reports included a Frog Festival report, OST Day and Creative Placemaking updates, and report on the Rayne Farmers Market.

In the absence of Chairman Jeremy Lavergne, Chamber President Nikki Link gave an update on the 2019 Frog Festival including a few changes that will be instituted next year.

Link noted all bands have been booked including T. Graham Brown as a main attraction.

Among the changes to be instituted for the 2019 Frog Festival is the moving of the Grand Parade to Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

“Thus far,” Link noted, “We have gotten positive reactions for the move with the parade planned immediately following the opening ceremonies.”

Admission was discussed for a price range on different nights, along with “Family Nights” for Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

An update was given by Chairman Marietta Leonards-Sikat for the monthly Farmers Market. Volunteers for the October event were acknowledged and Sikat noted a pumpkin contest will again be hosted by Super 1 Foods for youngsters.

Dr. Eddie Palmer gave a brief report on the upcoming OST Day Celebration slated Nov. 3 in the downtown area of the city. He noted a number of additional events and speakers will be on hand for the third anniversary of the event, all held in celebration of Rayne, the nation’s first official OST City in the nation.

Palmer also spoke of the ongoing Creative Placemaking with a meeting slated Oct. 4 among community leaders and committee members.

Under old business, Link spoke of the Business of the Quarter nominations that are needed for the upcoming Business After Hours. All Chamber members are eligible to be nominated.

Suzette Leonards and Tiffany Thibodeaux Gossen informed the members of the Rayne Political Forum on Oct. 16, at the Rayne Civic Center Ballroom for Rayne candidates of the upcoming Nov. 6 election.

The lone new business discussed as the annual First Responders Breakfast slated Nov. 7 and 8 at Frog City Restaurant. Volunteering to chair the event were Marietta Leonards-Sikat and Cynthia Oliver.

The financial report was presented by treasurer Tiffany Thibodeaux and the director’s report submitted by Executive Director Frances Bihm.

Bihm also mentioned that 112 Chamber members have paid dues for the coming year. She expects that number to increase.

Under announcements were: KBON Music Festival, Germanfest and Rayne Farmers Market.

The meal for the noon chamber meeting was provided by Rayne Building and Loan Association, represented by Cynthia Beslin.