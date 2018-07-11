City Council meeting eyes infrastructure projects, proposes new fire station site

RAYNE - During Monday’s City Council meeting at City Hall, infrastructure was the main concern throughout the evening as stressed by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

“We have a great city filled with great people,” Robichaux said when discussing a number of projects now being eyed by the city. “However, without a solid infrastructure with our town’s water, sewer and electrical systems, we have nothing.”

Robichaux and the Council discussed a number of projects currently in progress, in addition to anticipated work as noted by Robichaux in absence of City Engineer Tim Mader.

He continued, “As most of you know, the Barbara Street upgrades have begun and things are looking good so far.

“The drainage project that our workers have been hitting hard is about 85 percent complete. At this point, we are looking to attend to the main street area, including the side-street flooding around the church (St. Joseph) and cemetery, fire station and around Champagne’s Grocery Store. The plans are on the table and we hope to address that real soon.

“We have upgrades to do at the water plant, which include major purchases, in addition to a couple of major pump stations that drain most of the city that need large generators and upgrades.”

In addition to a number of major street improvements planned in the near future, Robichaux also brought forth a resolution committing the city to matching a 25 percent funding ($105,000) towards the renovation and upgrade for the Martin Luther King Center.

“We have already committed the 25 percent cost way back when,” Robichaux said. “We basically need to agree to keep those funds available for the project.”

The Council unanimously adopted a resolution to continue to commit the funding for the MLK Center.

Robichaux also noted that suggestions and plans will be accepted by the Council for the project once the funds are made available by the state.

Tabled from last month, the Council considered the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Board to deny a request by ARC of Acadiana to re-zone lots 4 and 5 of block 8 of Sunrise Acres Subdivision in Rayne from R-1 to R-3.

Following comments from Kathryn Arceneaux against the rezoning and Janice Cart in favor, the Council voted to deny the request with the exception of Cutrese Minix of Dictrict 1, who recused herself from the vote.

The Council also voted to adopt the millage rates(s) for the 2018 tax year during the meeting with the millage rates remaining the same.

The Council authorized Robichaux to negotiate a lease agreement with Fire District No. 9 (Rayne) for a proposed new facility located on property just south of the Rayne Chamber Office and the Bernard-Bertrand Home (Oak, Section, The Boulevard and north property line of the Rayne Housing Authority). Plans were discussed to build a new six-bay North Fire Station to service all areas north of the railroad line by Rayne Fire Chief Allen “Noochie” Credeur, joined by former Chief Lee Hebert.

Additional properties were presented to the Council for action. From the permit department, three properties were presented by City Inspector Mark Daigle for demolition.

The following properties were given 90 days for demolition: 808 Bailey Ave., 805 West D Street and 501 Live Oak.

The Council reappointed Benjamin Lormand as a member of the Police Civil Service Board for a three-year term, and also reappointed Lana Hebert as a member of the Housing Authority Board for a five-year term.

The final resolution adopted by the Council was in support of the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement by and between the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government and the Acadiana Planning Commission, Inc., for the long-awaited Commuter Transit Services to be provided for Acadia Parish citizens for bus travel between Crowley and Lafayette.

The six-month pilot program will include three Rayne stops with plans to begin service in October.

In addition to a number of City Hall surplus items under new business, the monthly financial update was presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera.

The Council also approved a liquor permit for Robert and Nikki Caruso, owners of Daiquiri Divas, LLC.

The final order of business of the evening was the mayor’s announcement of the official opening ceremony to be held for the new Veteran’s Park on Monday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at the Mural Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex.

Following the ceremony and refreshments, the park will be visited as the completed project will be noted.