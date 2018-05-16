Cole completes Academy training

Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly announced today that another P.O.S.T. Certified police officer is now patrolling the streets of Rayne.

Desmond Cole graduated from the 119th Basic Academy at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Lake Charles.

With 43 fellow officers representing 15 agencies in the five-parish area, these officers completed 510 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement.

Chief Stelly states, “I’m proud of the dedication and hard work Desmond has shown. It’s great that another Rayne citizen has chosen to protect and serve the community where he was born and raised.”