Community MLK Day program planned Monday at Center

The Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the City of Crowley have once again planned an excellent program to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual event is set for Monday at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center located at 1725 W. Hutchinson Ave.

This year’s theme is “Together we can make the world a better place.”

Prior to the program, members of the community are asked to meet at St. Joseph Baptist Church, located several blocks up from the MLK Center at 1219 W. Hutchinson Ave., for a commemorative Community Unity Walk in Dr. King’s honor. The walk will begin at 1 p.m. and proceed from the church to the MLK Center.

Also beginning at 1 p.m. will be a Community Resource Fair at the MLK Center, with various organizations and vendors on hand to explain the services they offer. The resource fair will last until the beginning of the memorial program.

The keynote speaker for the program will be Dr. Warren Milson III, pastor of First Holy Ghost Church of God in Christ in Abbeville. Dr. Milson is a graduate of Word of Faith School of Theology in New Iberia and holds master’s and doctorate degrees in theology from Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus, Georgia. He is married to Lakisha Narcisse Milson and they are the parents of three daughters, Katilyn, Kourtney and Kirsten.

The program also includes musical selections by The Roy Family Singers and the First Holy Ghost Church of God in Christ, as well as a special presentation by members of the Delta Academy.

Another highlight will be a dance tribute to Dr. King performed by Bethani Pete, an instructor at the New Orleans Ballet Association.

There is no admission charge for the program, and the public is invited to come together as a one to celebrate the monumental civil rights actions and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.