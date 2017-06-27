Council on Aging offers transport to area hospitals

Acadia Council on Aging has announced they will transport any adult resident of Acadia Parish to any hospital in Lafayette, including the new Veterans Administration Clinic on Ambassador Caffery Boulevard.

The service is offered regardless of disability/non-disabled status or age and can be used for doctor appointments and check-ups at any time Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

The service picks up and drops off in front of any address in Acadia Parish and drops off and picks up at the entrance to hospitals in Lafayette.

The phone number to call to arrange a ride is 788-1232.