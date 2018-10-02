Council hopefuls tell goals at recent Candidates’ Forum

With four of nine seats on the Crowley City Council being contested in the coming election, there was no shortage of candidates on hand for the recent Candidates’ Forum.

Also on the Nov. 6 ballot will be an election to fill the unexpired term of the late Danny Hebert in the Ward 1 seat on the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

Ward 1 encompasses most of the city of Crowley.

Only five seats on the city council have been set with incumbents Steven Premeaux (at-large), Lyle Fogleman Jr. (Ward 2, Division B) and Vernon “Step” Martin (Ward 3, Division A) joining first-term councilmen Jeff Cavell (Ward 1, Division A) and Clint Credeur (Ward 4, Division A) as unopposed candidates.

For the forum, sponsored by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, candidates for the remaining seats were each given two minutes to introduce themselves to the near-capacity crowd on hand at the Grand Opera House.

They were introduced by ward, alphabetically.

Ward 1, Division B

• Robert “Coach” Helo introduced himself and his family and noted that, as a lifelong resident of Ward 1, Division B, he has seen the area “grow from underdeveloped property to many families and subdivisions.”

As an educator for 40 years, Helo said he believes the youth to be the key to the continued growth of the city and stressed the need for “education, recreation and leadership programs” for young people.

• Kim Stringfellow said she recognizes Crowley as having “a rich heritage with extraordinary potential.

A native of Shreveport, Stringfellow explained that, after her “most important job as a stay-at-home mom,” she went back to work as a nurse at her husband’s medical office. Along with that, she also is a yoga instructor, taught kickboxing and other aerobic classes.

“I believe public office is a position of service and I believe I have the life skills and experience necessary for the job.”

Ward 2, Division A

• Brad Core is a lifelong resident of Crowley who has held office in a number of area board and committees over the years.

He named litter and blighted homes as specific areas he would address as a member of the Crowley Council, adding that enforcement of existing codes and ordinances would “provide a cleaner, safer environment.”

Core also said he would work for more administrative transparency and for better training for police officers.

• Theresa Richard said she has worked for government accountability for 20 years, the last seven in Crowley since moving here.

She also feels that strengthening the city’s code enforcement efforts would help to rid the city of blighted structures.

Among her goals if elected, Richard said she would like to see council meetings live streamed, have all supportive materials posted online prior to council meetings and have the city’s budget posted online with regular — if not daily — updates “so the public can see exactly where each dollar is spent.”

• Judson Van Fosson cited his 23 years of public service on the state level and explained that, through that service, he has worked with people of diverse backgrounds and interests.

“I’m excited about this race and I take it very seriously,” Van Fosson said. “Crowley has the opportunity to grow in many, many ways. I believe the possibilities are limitless.”

(Steven Deville, candidate for Ward 2, Division 1 council member did not attend the forum.)

Ward 3, Division B

• Walter Andrus spent his two minutes explaining why he feels his opponent, Byron K. Wilridge, is ineligible to run in Ward 3, Division B.

According to Andrus, Wilridge lives in Ward 1 and “I have documents to support that.”

He said he has contacted the local registrar of voters, clerk of court and the Louisiana Secretary of State concerning what he alleges is “political gerrymandering.”

• Byron K. Wilridge did not address Andrus’ allegations, but instead talked about how, after 22 years in the military, he returned to find “our community has changed, but not for the good.”

Citing the training he received “by Uncle Sam,” Wilridge said, “It’s time for us to take a stand and make this community better.”

He pledged to work with the administration toward that goal.

Ward 4, Division B

• Kenny Lucero explained, “One of the main reasons I’m running is because there are so many councilmen running for mayor,” drawing a laugh from the crowd.

A 14-year resident of Crowley, Lucero has served on the Advisory Board for Redemptorist Catholic School and as a baseball coach for Crowley Rec and for Redemptorist.

“Together we can come together as a community and make Ward 4 and all of Crowley a better place to raise our families and address all concerns,” Lucero said.

•Sammy Reggie III was born, raised and educated in Crowley and graduated from LSU in 2003.

He owns and operates Cedar Street Properties and Reggie’s Downtown and is an active member of the Main Street board of directors and of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

He said “understanding community dynamics” and “transparency” are keys to the future of the city.

“I see Crowley as the focal point for development in the parish,” he said.

Police Jury, Ward 1

• Peter J. Joseph said he wants to work together with the city council and suggested that he would push to have the two entities meet on different days so that citizens can attend both meetings. (Currently, the police jury meets at 5:30 p.m. and the city council at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.)

“It’s time for us to put away our differences and work together for Crowley and Acadia Parish,” he said.

(Gloria Hebert, who was appointed to fill the Ward 1 seat until an election could be held, did not attend the forum.)