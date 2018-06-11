Crowley Police seeking info on Saturday night/early Sunday morning shooting

The Crowley Police Dept. is seeking information in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 3.

Police are looking for a person of interest whose name is being withheld at this time.

Officers detained a person of interest shortly after the shooting, but that person has since been released.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West 7th Street around midnight on a report of shots fired. Chief Jimmy Broussard says the victims drove to the 200 block of Westwood Drive and then called 911.

Two of the three victims were transported to the hospital. All three victims are currently stable.