December ‘Christmas’ Farmers Market scheduled this weekend

RAYNE - Recognizing the unpredictability of weather in South Louisiana, especially around this time of the year, organizers will stage the December “Christmas” Farmers Market inside the Rayne Civic Center.

This special Christmas-themed event will be held between 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2, and attendees are being invited to bring their little ones to take “selfie” pictures with Santa as announced by Chairperson Marietta Sikat.

There will be no admission fee and organizers report that more than 25 vendors will be on hand offering various homemade and hand-crafted items, perfect for Christmas gifts.

Concessions will be offered for sale by the Chamber (soft drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, water).

Also, food vendors will have food available for sale.

Vendors wanting to participate are asked to contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 334-2332 or Chairperson Marietta Sikat at 210-667-7914.

The event is beng co-sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne.