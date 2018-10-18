Early Voting begins Tuesday for November 6 election

As the Nov. 6 election day draws near, Early Voting — formerly known as Absentee Voting — begins next week for the upcoming election.

Early Voting begins on Tuesday and will be held in Acadia Parish Oct. 23 - 30 (except Sunday, Oct. 28) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the parish Registrar of Voters’ office at the courthouse circle.

Understandably, voters are concentrating on local elections, but don’t forget of the state-wide election of the new Secretary of State.

Nine candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to complete the unexpired term of resigned Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

Also, seven candidates are making a bid for the 3rd Congressional District, including the incumbent, Republican Clay Higgins, along with challengers Rob Anderson, Aaron J. Andrus, Josh Guillory, Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, Larry Rader and Verone Thomas.

On the local ballot, Rayne voters will see ballots for mayor, police chief and city council.

Rayne Mayoral candidates include incumbent Charles Robichaux and challengers Brian Mouton and James Montgomery.

Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly will be challenged by Eddie Guidry.

Rayne City Council candidates include (Ward 1) Curtrese Minix, Lester “Peadey” Washington and Romel Charles; (Ward 2) Kenneth J. Guidry, Millard “Mills” Conques and Aleke Kanonu Jr.; and (Ward 3) Calise Michael Doucet and Greg Arabie.

Alderman at Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux and Ward 4 Alderman James “Jimmy” Fontenot are both unopposed for the November election.

Over in Duson, five aldermen will be voted on among the eight hats in the ring, including Coby Duhon, Lori Forestier, Steve Hanks, Laura Isadore, Harriet O’Brien, Carroll J. Pepper, Carolyn “Pepe” Richard and Wade Robin.

In addition, six proposed Constitutional Amendments and a ballot question determining which parishes will allow fantasy sports contests will also be decided.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 2 by 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 5 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

For additional election information or to attain other races from throughout the state, visit www.geauxvote.com.

NOTE: Precincts could be partial in and out of city/town limits.