Farmers Market slated this weekend at Depot

Rayne’s monthly Farmers Market, co-sponsored by the City of Rayne and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, will be held this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 10, at The Depot Square.

In addition to various vendors and concessions that will be available, special activities will also be provided for the entire family between 8 a.m. and noon.

Chairperson Mariette Leonards-Sikat has also announced the annual flay retirement ceremony will be held in observance of Veterans Day. The public is invited to bring used and worn flags for the 9 a.m. ceremony.

Once again, musical entertainment will be provided from the Depot platform and barbecued burgers, jambalaya, pork steaks sandwiches, sausage poboys and additional refreshments will be available for purchase.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the Farmers Market can call or visit the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at (337) 334-2332 at 107 Oak Street ot fill out an application. Cost is $25 per booth space, per month. The application form is also available on the Chamber’s website at www.raynechamber.com.