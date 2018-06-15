Feeding program under way

When school is out during summer vacation, many children go without noontime meals, but the Acadia Parish Health Unit has a solution for that problem.

On weekdays, any child under the age of 18 can walk into the health unit and receive a free lunch meal, no questions asked.

The meals are the result of a collaboration between the Acadia Parish Health Unit and Second Harvest Food Bank.

According to Region 4 Office of Public Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski, the program came about after the United States Department of Agriculture approached OPH about expanding its Women, Infants and Children Summer Feeding Program.

“This is a pilot program to expand access to medical clinics and only four sites in the state were chosen,” said Stefanski.

“When this opportunity was presented to us, we immediately requested that the Acadia Parish Health Unit be one of the pilot sites. This is a great opportunity to expand access to healthy meals for children in Acadia Parish, and we are thrilled that this health unit was chosen.”

“Lunch plays an important role in a child’s day,” she added.

The meals are being served at the Health Unit five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they meet strict nutrition standards, including a balance of fruits, vegetable, grains and proteins.

The lunches are shelf-stable meals prepared by Second Harvest and delivered to the Health Unit. All sites are inspected by the OPH Health Inspectors and meet all state code requirements.

Regional Nutritionist Traci Quebedeaux says that the children seem to be enjoying the meals and stresses the value of nutrition for children.

“A balanced diet of three meals and three snacks a day is critical for children’s brain development and physical growth,” stated Quebedeaux.

The meals must be eaten at the Health Unit, where tables and chairs are provided, but there is no registration or paperwork necessary. If a child arrives at the Health Unit for a meal, they will receive it with no strings attached.

The free lunch meals are also available to persons ages 19 and older who are mentally or physically disabled and participating in a public or private nonprofit school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

And they are, in fact, welcome to ask for a second serving.

The Acadia Parish Health Unit is located at 1029 Capitol Road in Crowley.

For more information call the health unit at 788-7507.