Frog Frog Festival, upcoming projects talked at Chamber board meeting

RAYNE - Returning from a summer hiatus, the board of directors of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce faced a full agenda for its September meeting.

Committee reports included a report from Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne for the 2019 Frog Festival to be held in May.

Lavergne gave a brief report of the 2018 festival, and presented a few changes that will need adjusting for next year’s event.

The 2019 Frog Festival budget was approved as submitted by Board President Nikki Link.

A brief outline of the anticipated lineup of musical entertainment was also discussed with a final lineup to be announced soon.

Lavergne also shared with the audience of the recent attendance of the Frog Festival Committee to the Delcambre Shrimp Festival to exchange and learn of new ideas for the festival.

Link announced the new chairman of the Rayne Farmer’s Market, Marietta Leonards Sikat. Chamber members were noted of who will assist with the September market.

“We have a good number of vendors signed up for this month’s market,” stated Sikat.

Dr. Eddie Palmer reported that the OST Committee is in the process of planning the annual “OST Day” observance on Saturday, Nov. 3, at and around The Depot Square. Antique cars, period dress, food and other activities have been planned. More definite plans will be announced as they are finalized, according to Palmer.

Palmer also gave a positive report of the OST Networking Conference held in Rayne. “We welcomed over 60 visitors from the state and have received positive reviews,” stated Palmer. “We’ve also had a number of cities volunteer to host the next conference.”

Concerning the recently completed Creative Placemaking when ideas were shared and presented during the three meetings held throughout the parish, Palmer gave a brief report. Still in the planning stages, he announced the local committee will participate in a phone conference on Sept. 11, followed by a parish-wide meeting on Sept. 16-17 with the engineering company.

Chamber Executive Director Fran Bihm gave a report of summer activities she attended including the Miss Rayne Pageant and a number of ribbon cutting held throughout Rayne.

New business discussed:

• Business of the Quarter nominations for the Oct. 25th Business After Hours planned at the Rayne Building and Loan;

• Approve budget for LACCE Conference;

• Host a political forum during the month of October with co-chairmen selected;

• Approve rental of ticket booth to the Downs Syndrome Association; and

• Elected Jeremy Lavergne to the Board, taking the place of Maggie Reed who resigned over the summer.

Reminders included Farmer’s Market Sept. 8, Business After Hours Oct. 25, KBON Music Fest Oct. 5-7, and Germanfest Oct. 6-7 in Roberts Cove.

The meal for the noon chamber meeting was provided by Southwind Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Southwind Senior Living Suites and Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation, represented by Michele Veillon.