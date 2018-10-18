Grand Court named for Mardi Gras celebration

RAYNE - Dwayne Derise and Jamie Bouy will reign as king and queen during the upcoming 2019 Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball.

Members of the court also were introduced by Michelle Autin, chairwoman, during ceremonies Sunday afternoon at Rayne City Hall.

The Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Rayne Civic Center. Theme for the eighth annual event is “Under the Big Top.”

Other members of the court will include:

• Ava Arceneaux - tumbler;

• Anna-Claire Menard - tumbler;

• Dani Grace Meche - tumbler;

• April Hanks - fortune teller;

• Collin Soeseno - bearded lady;

• Kourtney Credeur - clown;

• Lexi Miller - popcorn;

• Tori Nero - clown;

• Beau Bergeron - strong man;

• Chad Terro - 1/2 man 1/2 woman;

• Jessica Houston - zebra;

• Ben Leonards - lion;

• Jessica Leonards - lion tamer;

• Laurie Suire - ring master;

• Remi Winchester - snake charmer; and

• Simone Adams - acrobat.

Tickets for the ball are $50 per person and are available from members of the court and at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office at 107 West Oak St.