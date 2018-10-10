Groundbreaking held for Hanks Road in Duson

Duson – Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, along with Duson Town Council members, welcomed a large crowd on Friday, Sept. 28, to the site of yet another community improvement project.

Hosting the 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony at Hanks Road, just south of the Highway 90-Austria Road intersection, was the staff of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce, who provided “gold” shovels for the project commencement.

“This is not a one-man job by no means,” stated Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux as he welcomed the large crowd. “In addition to this great town council, who the citizens have placed great faith in their leadership, we have many people who have helped with this project getting started.”

Thibodeaux introduced the Town Council in attendance, Carroll Pepper, Wade Robin, Carolyn “Pepe” Richard, Steve Hanks, Coby Duhon (who also serves as Fire Chief), along with Police Chief Kip Judice.

“The citizens have put great faith by approving the proposition to pay for this project and many more projects in the forseeable future,” Thibodeaux continued.

He also acknowledged State Representatives John Stefanski, Johnathan Perry and Nick Gautreaux who helped push this project through since 2016.

“Among others, too many to mention, I would also like to express our appreciation to Sabine State Bank on approving this project,” Thibodeaux noted. “You allowed this project to come to light. The one percent sales tax from the sales tax proposition you voted on will kick into effect October 1.”

Thibodeaux recognized Damian Smith, project manager with Elliott Construction, LLC.

“I know we are in good hands with Damian and his staff,” Thibodeaux continued.

“I want to thank the citizens of Duson once again for keeping this town moving in the right direction. This would not be possible without their confidence in us.”

Following the flipping of the first shovel of dirt to begin the project, Thibodeaux invited all in attendance to enjoy refreshments at Cajun Claws of Duson.