Hebert candidate in special Police Jury, District 1, race

Gloria Hebert has announced her candidacy in the upcoming special election to fill the unexpired term of her late husband, Charles “Danny” Hebert, on the Acadia Parish Police Jury in District 1.

“After being appointed to fill the seat of my late husband, I have decided to run for the unexpired term in the November election,” she said in her announcement statement.

Her statement continues:

“In May, my family encouraged me to continue to seek the office and I have decided to accept this challenge before me.

“My family and I now feel that the time has come for me to offer myself as a servant in the public arena. I am hopeful that I can bring some of those common-sense ideas straight from the people of District 1 to the Acadia Parish Police Jury.

“I currently serve on the Airport, Industrial Development, Insurance and Personnel committees. With continued commitment, I believe there are workable solutions available that will enhance our parish without creating a hardship for taxpayers.

“I am the proud parent of three girls and seven grandchildren.

“To be successful in this endeavor, I need your help. Please vote for me, Gloria Hebert, as your next Police Juror, District 1, on November 6.”

Early voting is Oct. 23-30 (except Sunday, Oct. 28) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.