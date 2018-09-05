Helo seeks Ward 1, Division B seat on City Council

Robert “Coach” Helo is seeking a position on the Crowley City Council representing Ward 1, Division B.

Helo is the son of the late Kermit Helo Sr. and Dorothy “Dot” Helo, lifelong residents of Crowley. He is also the nephew of long-time City Alderman Clarence Helo, who served until his death.

Robert is 62 years old and has been a resident of Ward 1 for 60 years. He has been married to Patty Toups Helo for 39 years and together they have two daughters (Lynn Helo Abshire and Amy Helo); three granddaughters (Emily, Greta and Leah Abshire); and one grandson (Wesley Charles Abshire).

He has been a teacher and coach for 41 years following his graduation from Notre Dame in 1974 and from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1978.

“Coach” Helo said he is committed to serving the needs of all citizens of Crowley and is looking forward to the opportunity of representing the citizens of Ward 1, Division B.

He has outlined his agenda to guide his representation:

• Ensuring that all city resources and staff are being used in the right locations so that all Crowley residents will be effectively served.

• Incorporating preventive measures to promote safety through public equipment, police protection and citizen programs.

• Working toward adequate funding for policemen and firemen.

• Working toward providing incentives to reduce city employee turnover.

• Looking for ways to reduce waste in city government spending.

• Being available to hear concerns from constituents at any time.

• Providing programs to benefit the youth of the community

Helo has been involved with the community as an educator for 41 years and is proud to have been able to have a positive effect on his students in the classroom and on the playing field.

He feels privileged to have seen many of the young people he taught become engaged citizens of the city of Crowley because he believes it is important for youth to prosper through recreation department programs, so he has served as a volunteer for the Crowley Recreation Department.

He has also served as a JTPA supervisor and a member of the Knights of Columbus for 42 years.

Helo believes effective city government depends on the cooperation of the city council members and the mayor, within the city council, and with the citizens of the community. He says he is prepared to meet this challenge and is committed to continuing to work to make the city of Crowley better.

“Coach” Helo is asking for the help of the citizens of Ward 1, Division B at the polls on Nov. 6. Please vote for Robert “Coach” Helo (#99) when you visit the polls on that day